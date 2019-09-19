a beautiful mind
Lesetja Kganyago on defending the Reserve Bank’s independence
Accolades have been heaped on SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago for his bold defence of the Bank against political interference. Not only has his steadfast leadership bolstered the credibility of the institution as well as the conduct of monetary policy, it may even have caused a structural shift towards lower inflation
19 September 2019 - 05:00
Lesetja Kganyago is seated in the lobby of the Westin Hotel on Cape Town’s foreshore, his black suit enlivened with a searingly bright orange tie and colourful fashion socks, which have become something of a personal trademark.
The 53-year-old Reserve Bank governor, who has just been awarded a second five-year term, brims with energy and confidence. For a central banker, Kganyago has an excitable personality. Throughout the interview with the FM, he speaks with emphatic hand gestures and bright flashes of humour.
