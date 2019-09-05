Decoding Walmart’s intentions with Massmart
After failing to create a compelling 21st-century retail business with an effective internet presence, Walmart might call it quits in SA
05 September 2019 - 05:00
Massmart, which owns beloved SA brands including Game and Makro, is facing an existential crisis. The attention-grabbing R550m headline loss notched up for the six months to June is just the latest and grimmest manifestation of it.
And investors have been told earnings for the full year are likely to be less than half what they were in 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.