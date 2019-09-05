Features / Cover Story Decoding Walmart’s intentions with Massmart After failing to create a compelling 21st-century retail business with an effective internet presence, Walmart might call it quits in SA BL PREMIUM

Massmart, which owns beloved SA brands including Game and Makro, is facing an existential crisis. The attention-grabbing R550m headline loss notched up for the six months to June is just the latest and grimmest manifestation of it.

And investors have been told earnings for the full year are likely to be less than half what they were in 2018.