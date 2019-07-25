Deloitte joins the business school game with Alchemy
The Deloitte Alchemy School of Management will offer customised executive education for leaders and executives in government and the private sector
25 July 2019 - 05:00
Business consultancy Deloitte has launched an SA business school. The Deloitte Alchemy School of Management will offer customised executive education for leaders and executives in government and the private sector.
Founding dean Martyn Davies says it will compete head-on with university and private sector schools. Besides local lecturers, it will use teaching expertise from the global Deloitte network, particularly the US and UK.
