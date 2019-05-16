Bets for the new cabinet

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is likely to remain responsible for managing state-owned companies, since the unbundling of Eskom and efforts to manage SAA’s runaway debt started under his watch.

New names set for the cabinet include David Masondo, a scholar and former member of the SACP, and Barbara Creecy, Gauteng’s finance MEC.

Ministers are expected to be announced after Ramaphosa’s inauguration on May 25, according to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The government has done its own research, in addition to the ANC’s, on the size and functioning of the cabinet, as one of the institutional reforms that will eventually be coupled with reductions in the size of the whole bureaucracy.