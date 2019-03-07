trouble on the shop floor
Has Shoprite lost its way after Whitey Basson?
On top of major operational challenges that have made Africa’s biggest grocer break all the wrong records came the company’s announcement that it is to buy back the deferred shares of its chair, Christo Wiese, the celebrated dealmaker who almost dragged the business into a disastrous merger with Steinhoff. Has the empire that Whitey Basson built lost its magic, or is it a case of the new order facing new challenges?
07 March 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.