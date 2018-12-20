SA’s top newsmakers 2018

Co-CEO Brett Levy talks up Blue Label’s prospects and puts a brave face on its stake in Cell C
Will bailing out Edcon create a stronger retailer able to compete, or will it be akin to an SAA bailout where the money vanishes up a chimney
The circumstances around Moodley’s exit as CEO — the third in two years — are confusing and point to a leadership crisis
It was a conspiracy that dated back more than a decade, making fools of some of SA’s smartest businessmen
An activity guide to get you through the next few weeks in festive style
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.