on the block
The battle to make Edcon relevant again
Half the population at one time seemed to have an Edgars account. But after a private equity buyout the retail icon was left reeling in debt that threatens the group’s survival. What are Edcon’s chances of being rescued? Will it find a new investor to help CEO Grant Pattison restore it to its former glory? Pattison has this Christmas to hit the right note and regain customer loyalty — or another household brand could bite the dust
15 November 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.