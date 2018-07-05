How Resilient’s crown slipped
The cause of property group Resilient’s current problems has an eerie link with the past. The market is not convinced by the investigation, commissioned by the company, that clears it of share price manipulation — and awaits the findings of a JSE/FSCA probe
05 July 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Ts & Cs apply (read more) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.