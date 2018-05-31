Understanding the power behind the PIC

There’s another misconception about the PIC, and the GEPF, which is that its worst investments are threatening their pension payouts.

The reality is that the GEPF is a defined-benefit fund — which means beneficiaries get out a set amount, irrespective of the performance of the asset manager, provided it remains solvent. And at the moment, the GEPF is "fully funded" to the tune of 115.8% — in other words, its assets more than cover its liabilities.

Says Sithole: "If you think about how we moved from being 72% funded [in 1996] to where we are, a number of very fundamental decisions were taken. In the past, the GEPF was literally just a kitty, so for government to decide to wean itself off that was a momentous decision and I think government doesn’t get credit for that."

Fair enough. But how does he explain some of the PIC’s recent decisions?

"I can’t answer whether they’re weird investments or not," says Sithole. "That’s something the PIC must [answer]. But what I can tell you is that they manage our assets in terms of a mandate and we, by and large, leave them [alone]. As long as the whole is correct, we don’t worry too much."

And right now, he argues, there’s no reason for the GEPF to fire the PIC. "The only reason would be if they’re doing a bad job of managing the assets, but if you look, they’ve done very well for us.

"So there’s no logical reason based on the experience of how the PIC manages the GEPF’s assets, to take them out."

As the numbers show, he’s right. This is why he argues that any suggestion that either the PIC or the GEPF has somehow been "captured" by rent-seekers is wrong.

"If you say to me the GEPF will be captured, I’d say, take a minute and understand what you really mean. You’re saying that somehow Abel Sithole can pull the wool over the eyes of the treasurer of Nehawu, the chair of the PSA [Public Servants Association], the chair [Renosi Mokate] who used to be a director at the World Bank ... If you think I can capture those people then you really think highly of me," he says.

Why then would the PIC extend a controversial R5bn loan to Eskom earlier this year? The electricity parastatal has to be one of the least creditworthy organisations out there.

"I didn’t fund Eskom because government put pressure on me but because a very good deal for pensioners was put on the table. I’d have been silly to not accept that," he says.

As he’s a former teacher, you might expect Sithole to veer into long didactic sermons. Which he does before confessing to "overexplaining things".

This is clear when he explains how he responded when a pensioner at his church asked him why the fund had lent money to Eskom. "I said, okay let’s understand what it might have meant if the GEPF did not provide the loan ... they’d have defaulted. Now, what does that mean? You’d go to the switch on your wall — no power. You go to the industry you believe is run properly, no power. The impact of that decision on the economy would have been so big, people don’t appreciate that," he says.

It’s an interesting argument that smacks of political, rather than pure investment considerations. This is especially so given that Eskom, until the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as CEO two weeks ago, was something of a governance basket case, infested with corruption.

But Sithole says this is no reason to veto any investment.

"To say, well, don’t give them money because they’re bad people, I say, that’s true and I agree with you — we must manage them, we must get the right people to do the right thing, but I can’t sit here taking short-term decisions," he says.

Provided, of course, the interests of his pensioners remain paramount.