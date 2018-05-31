Understanding the power behind the PIC
The head of the Government Employees Pension Fund says the PIC has done a fine job of managing the fund’s assets — despite the controversy
When the FM goes to meet Abel Sithole, principal executive officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), he has been waylaid by a group of angry pensioners.
Now running late, he apologises but says it’s part of the job to listen to their concerns.
Asked about some of the Public Investment Corp’s (PIC) sketchiest investments in recent times, such as VBS Mutual Bank and Erin Energy, Sithole says: "Yes, not all the PIC’s decisions are correct, but that’s not by intention. It is unfortunately the nature of risk-taking. But if it’s found that certain decisions were taken wrongly, I think: bring people to book."
Sithole argues that to get a true sense of how the PIC operates, you need to understand how the structure works. He explains that the GEPF "is not really part of government as people like to think. Government is the employer but it doesn’t own the assets of the GEPF."
The GEPF is answerable to the pensioners, including on its choice of the PIC as its main asset manager — which it can change.
So why does it entrust the savings of 1.3m public servants and 470,000 beneficiaries to mostly one fund manager, which has made some questionable decisions recently?
"You need to go back in history," says Sithole. "At one stage we were one entity. In the old regime it was actually part of the department of finance and the minister was the sole trustee."
After 1994, government made the GEPF a juristic entity, independent of the state — a monumental shift.
"In the past it was almost like a pay-as-you-go: if government needed to fill a hole, they just found a way to take the money. You can’t do it now because the GEPF is a funded entity that owns its assets. And the decision was taken to say you’re free to invest like any other pension fund in SA," he says.
There’s another misconception about the PIC, and the GEPF, which is that its worst investments are threatening their pension payouts.
The reality is that the GEPF is a defined-benefit fund — which means beneficiaries get out a set amount, irrespective of the performance of the asset manager, provided it remains solvent. And at the moment, the GEPF is "fully funded" to the tune of 115.8% — in other words, its assets more than cover its liabilities.
Says Sithole: "If you think about how we moved from being 72% funded [in 1996] to where we are, a number of very fundamental decisions were taken. In the past, the GEPF was literally just a kitty, so for government to decide to wean itself off that was a momentous decision and I think government doesn’t get credit for that."
Fair enough. But how does he explain some of the PIC’s recent decisions?
"I can’t answer whether they’re weird investments or not," says Sithole. "That’s something the PIC must [answer]. But what I can tell you is that they manage our assets in terms of a mandate and we, by and large, leave them [alone]. As long as the whole is correct, we don’t worry too much."
And right now, he argues, there’s no reason for the GEPF to fire the PIC. "The only reason would be if they’re doing a bad job of managing the assets, but if you look, they’ve done very well for us.
"So there’s no logical reason based on the experience of how the PIC manages the GEPF’s assets, to take them out."
As the numbers show, he’s right. This is why he argues that any suggestion that either the PIC or the GEPF has somehow been "captured" by rent-seekers is wrong.
"If you say to me the GEPF will be captured, I’d say, take a minute and understand what you really mean. You’re saying that somehow Abel Sithole can pull the wool over the eyes of the treasurer of Nehawu, the chair of the PSA [Public Servants Association], the chair [Renosi Mokate] who used to be a director at the World Bank ... If you think I can capture those people then you really think highly of me," he says.
Why then would the PIC extend a controversial R5bn loan to Eskom earlier this year? The electricity parastatal has to be one of the least creditworthy organisations out there.
"I didn’t fund Eskom because government put pressure on me but because a very good deal for pensioners was put on the table. I’d have been silly to not accept that," he says.
As he’s a former teacher, you might expect Sithole to veer into long didactic sermons. Which he does before confessing to "overexplaining things".
This is clear when he explains how he responded when a pensioner at his church asked him why the fund had lent money to Eskom. "I said, okay let’s understand what it might have meant if the GEPF did not provide the loan ... they’d have defaulted. Now, what does that mean? You’d go to the switch on your wall — no power. You go to the industry you believe is run properly, no power. The impact of that decision on the economy would have been so big, people don’t appreciate that," he says.
It’s an interesting argument that smacks of political, rather than pure investment considerations. This is especially so given that Eskom, until the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as CEO two weeks ago, was something of a governance basket case, infested with corruption.
But Sithole says this is no reason to veto any investment.
"To say, well, don’t give them money because they’re bad people, I say, that’s true and I agree with you — we must manage them, we must get the right people to do the right thing, but I can’t sit here taking short-term decisions," he says.
Provided, of course, the interests of his pensioners remain paramount.
