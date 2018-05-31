Is Dan Matjila’s time at the PIC running out?
A number of questionable investments made by the PIC during the last year of the Zuma government has brought the state investment company and its CEO Dan Matjila sharply under the spotlight. It sits, after all, atop R2 trillion in public servants’ pension money — a juicy target for crooked politicians — and R1bn lost here or there might almost be "a rounding error". But just how transparent are PIC investment decisions?
31 May 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.