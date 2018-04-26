Can Vedanta swallow giant Anglo American?
The recent appointment of AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan to head Vedanta Resources has got the rumour mill running at top speed, particularly because of major Vedanta shareholder Anil Agarwal’s 21% investment in Anglo American. But can Vedanta the minnow swallow Anglo the whale?
26 April 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.