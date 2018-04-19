Why Murray & Roberts is preparing for battle
The hostile takeover bid for Murray & Roberts, by family-owned German investment group Aton, announces a new reality for local infrastructure companies: if you’re going cheap in the midst of an anaemic economy others will come for you — in whole or in part — to complement their forays into African and global engineering markets
19 April 2018 - 05:00
