Has Mr Price lost its snap?

But Bird says the company didn’t just "blindly jump" into sourcing directly from suppliers. "Forex was one of the key potential risks identified. For that reason, a treasury committee was established and we consulted widely on a hedging strategy".

He also points out that Mr Price was fully hedged for the year to March 2016 even though "we had not covered into the new financial year in terms of our policy, due to the sudden deterioration [of the rand] in December ". And he adds that because Mr Price still gets 30% of its stock locally, "we are not as fully exposed to the dollar as some may think".

The central question for investors, however, is whether Mr Price is now a good buy, having tumbled 42% in a year? In other words, is this just a temporary blip or do further disasters lurk down the road?

Overall, most analysts believe Mr Price still has big potential. "Mr Price is still a great company," says Van Cuyck.

"After its 40% share price fall, it is the type of company one looks for. But we are not rushing in."

In fact, analysts are still overwhelmingly positive, with 10 rating it a "buy " and three rating it a "hold". On average, these analysts expect Mr Price’s stock to hit R202.35 — an upside for investors of 35% to Mr Price’s current level of R 149.68.

In a research report last month, Deutsche Bank said the values of apparel retailers "have been knocked back to what we consider attractive levels", which is why it still has a "buy " recommendation on Truworths, TFG, Woolworths and Mr Price.

But what the unsettling trading update has done is lead most analysts to trim back their expectations, at the least.

This week, RMB Morgan Stanley slashed its expected target price for Mr Price shares from R254 to R165. In recent days, SBG Securities also cut its price target from R225/share to R179. Others have done the same in the past month, including Renaissance Capital, Goldman Sachs and Inves tec Securities.

Investec said Mr Price’s trading update revealed "a softer trading performance than we had expected, albeit from a demanding base". Among the risks cited by Investec was the possibility that "international entrants may attract Mr Price’s customers", and that "fashion risks could lead to higher markdowns and lower gross margins".

Shoppers, ultimately, will have the final say on whether the merchandise is enticing enough — provided they have any money left in their wallets, with interest rates rising.

Bird isn’t expecting any major improvements for consumers any time soon.

"Things are getting more and more difficult, and inflation is probably going to run hard as the impact of the severe weakening of the rand starts to flow through. Then there is the prospect of interest rate hikes and, in all probability, tax hikes too."

But even if Mr Price has shown signs of frailty, it is not on its knees.

Return on equity has improved over the past five years, from 35% to 51.2%, while its operating margin has strengthened from 10.5% to 17.8% last year.

Vianello, though generally wary of Mr Price’s prospects, believes that at the least, the company’s share price is now "closer to reality ". But he throws in a timely word of warning: "Do not expect miracles. Growth from here on will be slower."