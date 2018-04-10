Has Mr Price lost its snap?
For years Mr Price was the darling of the retail sector. But its January trading update sparked a dramatic slide. Has it lost its mojo?
As a stock analyst with nearly two decades’ experience, Sasfin Bank’s Alec Abraham has seen a number of high-flying companies crash back to earth. In recent months, he became concerned about what he saw as an alarming shift in focus from the one-time darling of the clothing retail sector, Mr Price.
"For years, Mr Price’s philosophy was to provide designer fashion at an affordable price. It got them a prime slice of that higher income market, and it worked exceedingly well ," says Abraham.
He isn’t exaggerating: the company hit a sweet spot that few others were brave enough to try during the dark days of the late 1980s, when the economy was battling under PW Botha’s last kicks of grand apartheid.
At the time, founders Laurie Chiappini and Stewart Cohen had returned from a trip to the US with the plan to replicate the American cash-based factory shop idea — a somewhat radical proposition, as the dominant idea at the time was of a retail sector led by the likes of Edgars pushing credit.
In the end, what Chiappini and Cohen succeeded in doing was to launch one of SA’s great retail success stories. Shoppers flooded stores, seeking out Mr Price’s "ontrend" clothes which aimed to make "cat-walk fashion accessible to customers at highly competitive prices".
And investors made a killing. In the past decade alone, Mr Price’s stock has provided a total return, including dividends, of 513%.
For those who invested R10,000 in 1989, they ’d now have R4.5m.
Yet despite this fantastic start, Mr Price seems to have lost its lustre. Its harshest critics think the company has lost its mojo.
"It seems to me," says Abraham, "that Mr Price’s merchandise has become more mainstream. Sure, they’ve got more of the young, emerging black middle class into their stores, but they’ve lost a little bit of their differentiation, and alienated their higherincome customers".
WHAT IT MEANS
Shares down 45% in a year, due partly to own errors
Analysts still rate it a buy but warn of lower growth
Such a step down would be risky, exposing a retailer to customers who are more at the mercy of a faltering economy.
To add to the pressure, a number of hot-shot foreign retailers have opened shop here, among them the Australian brand Cotton On, Sweden’s H&M and Spain’s Zara.
These have struck a chord with shoppers.
Predictably, Mr Price’s brass disagreed with Abraham’s view. Though the company says its philosophy hasn’t changed, there certainly appears to have been a shift on the store floor.
Six months ago, the SA Customer Satisfaction index showed Mr Price had dropped to fifth place behind Woolworths, Ackermans, Pep and Truworths.
Prof Adré Schreuder, founder of the index, said Mr Price’s fall "may point to a perception among consumers that they are not getting value for their money".
At the time, Abraham wasn’t the sole sceptic but he was one of the more outspoken.
After all, why question a strategy that had consistently produced the goods year after year?
But it all changed in January, when Mr Price released an abysmal third-quarter trading update that sent the stock into a tailspin, erasing 17.8% off its value in one day.
CEO Stuart Bird says the share price dive surprised him, since he was "pretty satisfied" with the way business was working.
Overall, sales had risen 6.5% — but that included inflation of 6.6% on the products themselves. Stripping out new stores, sales were actually down 3.2% at comparable stores.
"I did feel somewhat vindicated when that horrendous trading update came out," says Abraham. "My company, Sasfin, sold our stake in Mr Price long before, when we sensed something had changed. You do get the sense that the performance will be more variable in future."
The ferocity of the market reaction illustrates that many were caught napping. But the truth is, Mr Price’s stock has been losing ground for a year. Today, it is 42% lower than a year ago.
While there had obviously been signs of weakening consumer muscle over the past two years, the market wasn’t prepared. "It came as a shock," says Claude van Cuyck of Denker Capital.
To be fair, the stock price plunge must be seen against its superstar performance in recent years, which set the bar very high.
Anything less was going to be punished.
Founder Cohen told the Financial Mail, "When you have 23% per year compound earnings per share growth, that’s going to create expectations, isn’t it? But the fact is the model is still good, still resilient."
Abraham agrees the brutal market reaction was partly the result of the company having created such a high base.
"Mr Price was trading on a massive price-to-earnings ratio relative to its peers because it was a cash retailer, and cash was seen as far more bulletproof than credit. It was in a unique place in the market, and it was also a discount retailer, so it was expecting higher growth."
Instead, it fell short of even the growth numbers being posted by its rivals, who historically were seen by investors as prosaic and plodding compared to Mr Price.
What probably made it worse was that the foreign investors, who held 53% of Mr Price’s stock by December, were the ones hitting the "sell" button. These foreigners had already stomached a 40% drop in their dollar returns as the rand tanked, and clearly weren’t keen on any more surprises.
Cohen believes this was a factor in the stock’s slide. "Years ago, the shares were held quite tightly, but recently we’ve joined the ranks of retailers with large foreign owners. And the share price reaction is aggravated when foreigners exit."
So how is it that Mr Price, whose tagline is "ordinary people doing extraordinary things", seems to have been doing some very ordinary things of late? Is this a one-off series of unfortunate events or has the retail giant stumbled into a new low-growth phase of its life?
Bird, a phlegmatic chartered accountant who has been with the company for 23 years, dismisses the suggestion that Mr Price has lost its mojo. "Not at all. We anticipated much of the result as a consequence of the high base in the apparel division, going into what we saw as a less buoyant market, and our home businesses being more cyclical."
Still, Bird says the harsh market reaction was a surprise – even if his company had taken the odd misstep.
"We did have some areas that could have done better and some delivery issues, but this is not unusual in the fashion business and, as we have in the past, we will work hard to get them back in line," he says.
Yet what disconcerted investors was the fact that Mr Price hadn’t anticipated the banana skins it ended up slipping on.
For starters, it experienced a nasty crunch in its African business outside SA, notably in Nigeria and Namibia.
As was the case with other SA companies (think MTN, Tiger Brands, and Sun International), the Nigerian business ran into a particularly hard wall, fuelling the impression that SA firms are being targeted by the West African giant.
Since July, Muhammadu Buhari’s government had stopped Mr Price importing new clothes until it agreed to new rules governing paying for imports — a bid to protect the faltering Nigerian currency, the naira.
The upshot: no new stock could replace clothes that were being sold.
This week, Bird said there has been "no resolution yet" in Nigeria, but the company has "other options that we may consider".
Still, Mr Price has no plans to cut its exposure elsewhere in Africa. "Africa still has potential," says Bird. "We have historically made good margins, and we intend to work through these temporary challenges."
Another snafu was that sales on credit (which make up 20% of sales, with the rest in cash) appear to have been choked in recent months. During a conference call, analysts asked why it was that Mr Price was hit harder than its rivals by the new "affordability rules" that came into force last year, requiring companies to jump through far more hoops before giving credit.
Why was this, analysts asked? Was Mr Price just bad at the credit process?
Bird rejects this view. But he admits that "possibly, in hindsight, we could have gone on a big account-opening drive before the new rules applied. However, these artificial spikes in sales are unsustainable".
Perhaps of most concern is that the belly of the business, the Mr Price clothing chain which accounts for 60% of sales, showed signs of frailty. Sales growth for those three months amounted to just 7.8%, while the SA chain reported growth of 9.2%.
On the face of it, that seems fine but strip out Mr Price’s internal inflation figure of 7.4%, and it shows sales volumes in SA up by only 1.8%. Worse, on a same-store basis, sales were down.
This is a quantum shift. For years, Mr Price was the retailer that set the pace, which is why its share price was far more expensive (on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 20) than its rivals. Suddenly, this growth potential was slashed and its stock has fallen back to a p:e of around 16.
Independent retail analyst Syd Vianello slammed the performance as "absolutely terrible", and blames it on the poor quality of merchandise in Mr Price stores.
"The apparel business is all about three things: product, product and product." The stuff has to be well constructed, offer value at the right price and appeal to customers.
"There is clearly something wrong with some of Mr Price’s product offerings. Consumers liked other retailers’ products more."
Importantly, Bird and finance director Mark Blair have admitted Mr Price erred on some fashion calls. This is inevitable in the fashion business, Bird says. "It can and will probably happen again. Unless you are taking risks in fashion you are not in the game."
The thing is, Mr Price didn’t just choose the wrong clothes ranges. There were also shortages at critical times in items like men’s chinos, and blunders of timing in its release of other products.
Vianello pins part of the problems on the raft of new competition from foreign rivals, like H&M, which opened in SA late last year and Cotton On, which now has 120 stores in SA. "Mr Price faces formidable competition for the first time in its market segment."
"H&M’s lower price range is smack-bang in Mr Price’s price range," Abraham adds.
But in conference calls with investors, Bird and Blair have implied that Mr Price doesn’t believe it is particularly at risk of losing customers to these stores.
"Any sales that a new entrant makes, they are taking from someone else," says Bird. "The point we’re making is that they are probably taking less from us, as we have generally managed to maintain our performance in our affected stores [where the foreign retailers are also based]."
One person who isn’t fazed by Mr Price’s recent troubles is Chiappini. "We ’ve been through far worse," he says. "It’s actually the exciting part about being a shopkeeper — what happens on the shop floor is very much a view of the marketplace and how consumers are actually doing."
Mr Price, like the very best business ideas, seems like such a slam-dunk model in retrospect. But in the mid-1980s when it started, it was anything but.
Says Chiappini: "Stewart and I had been travelling in America and we’d seen how the concept of cash-based factory shops was really taking off in an economy experiencing a downturn.
"At the time, we were consulting to several retailers, so we were anxious that they apply this trend."
At the time, however, all the retail power lay with the large credit-based retail houses — Truworths, Foschini and Edgars. "So to sell discounted goods using cash was a big departure from the norm."
At first, Chiappini and Cohen didn’t have the cash to launch the idea themselves. So they sold it to one of their clients, who set up the first Mr Price Factory Shop in Klerksdorp, as a franchise in 1985. Today, Klerksdorp is a crumbling town pockmarked with abandoned mines. But in the 1980s it was at the epicentre of the gold boom.
"We found an old motorbike site, which was closing down. So we used it to build the store and stocked it using the client’s money because we had no money at that stage," he says. Chiappini describes it as an exciting time, especially when they realised this new model might actually work.
From there, it grew — another store in Rustenburg, one in Strand in Cape Town, then Durban. Chiappini and Cohen then bought the JSE-listed John Orr’s business and reconfigured it around the Mr Price concept.
The brand captured the imagination and was soon spun off into Mr Price Home followed by Mr Price Sport. Today there are 1,194 stores, led by the clothing chain with 470 stores, 276 outlets of Sheet Street, 197 branches of Miladys, 176 Mr Price Home outlets and 75 Mr Price Sports branchs.
Cohen says that from the first day, "when we saw the remarkable flow of customers coming into the stores, we knew we were on to something".
But he does not agree with the notion that Mr Price has lost its way.
"Mr Price today is making no more mistakes than we’ve normally made during any other period in its history ." He points to 1997 and 2000, when the company was also buffeted by a range of economic factors, like high interest rates.
"Of course, there are internal factors now too, but an apparel business always has internal factors. You never get it all right, all the time."
Chiappini argues, perhaps surprisingly, that this recent spate of bad news may be a good thing for Mr Price.
"Look, there are a lot of people in the company who have only known the good times and seen the upside. They haven’t seen how economies can hurt companies."
Chiappini says the new wave of pressures include the arrival of foreign competitors and the slump in the rand. "But that’s business — it’s about adapting."
Chiappini still owns a large chunk of the company, but says he’s considering buying more Mr Price shares "because from here, there really is great value in the company".
Of course, just how much "value" still lies in the company — and the sector — hinges largely on the cash in people’s wallets.
In the trading update, Bird’s management bemoaned the "challenging" trading environment.
But wasn’t that exactly Cohen and Chiappini’s raison d’être for Mr Price — a company with a resilient "value fashion model" that was able to gain market share in good times and bad?
"They are blaming things they’ve never had to blame in the past," says Hlelo Giyose, CIO of First Avenue Investment Management.
A crucial point is that if Mr Price’s woes were entirely due to the travails in the wider economy, all retailers would be struggling as much. But they aren’t.
In recent weeks, the clothing retailers have all put out trading updates which, while illustrating that it may indeed be tough out there, indicate that some are weathering the storm better than others.
A resurgent Truworths, for example, ramped up sales by 15% in the six months to December 27. Strip out inflation and sales from the same stores were up 1.2%.
This is probably why Truworths’ share price climbed 14% in the past year.
The Foschini Group (TFG) also seems to be on the top of its game. In a solid showing for the nine months to December 26, TFG lifted sales by 11.6%, though same-store sales volume in the apparel division was flat.
Unlike Truworths, TFG’s share price has shed 31% in the past year — a poor show, but better than Mr Price’s.
More to the point, TFG trounced Mr Price in the apparel space, lifting sales by 13.6%. In home décor, TFG also showed Mr Price a clean pair of heels, with its @Home division providing a 12.6% rise in sales — more than three times better than MRP Home’s 4.1%.
Then there’s Woolworths, which is more of an enticing mish-mash of upmarket food, clothes and overseas exposure. For the six months to December, Woolies improved SA apparel sales by 11.7%, or 5.1% after inflation.
So why do Mr Price’s rivals seem to be doing relatively better?
Merchandising is obviously one reason; another is their varying approaches to expanding outside SA.
Unlike Mr Price, its rivals have all targeted developed countries. TFG bought Phase 8 in the UK a year ago for £140m, which has added exposure to 23 countries.
Two months ago Truworths bought Office for £256m. And the big daddy of retail deals was Woolworths’ R22bn purchase of the Australian chain David Jones in August 2014.
There’s one other, more complicated reason why Mr Price might have taken a far harder knock — and that’s to do with the tumbling rand.
Clothing companies buy a large chunk of their stock overseas, so are hostage to the whims of the currency markets. For example, they will buy a t-shirt in US dollars from a manufacturer in Bangladesh or China.
But with the rand having plunged 40% in a year, it’s suddenly a lot more expensive to source stock. As it stands, Mr Price buys 30% of its clothes inside SA — the other 70% comes from China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and other African countries.
As you’d expect, Mr Price’s rivals have hedged this currency risk, taking out cover for the sharp fall in the rand.
In the case of TFG, its hedging strategy meant it was able to buy its winter stock — which sits on the shelves from April to August — at around R14 to the dollar.
Mr Price, however, doesn’t seem to have any cover for its winter stock, putting it at a dangerous disadvantage.
Says one analyst: "Mr Price’s winter stock will be sourced at over R16 to the dollar, in all likelihood. So it’s going to be very difficult for them to pass on over 20% price increases on their ‘cheap’ garments when the competition will be well hedged. This is very risky."
Why hasn’t it taken out insurance against the rand? According to some analysts, it is because the company is "totally inexperienced" at handling forex risks.
Until recently, Mr Price bought all its stock through "agents", who hedged for currency risk. But it then decided to source directly from overseas.
"Now is the worst possible time to be going to forex school. They seem naive and inexperienced and this is going to hurt Mr Price badly this winter, making them priceuncompetitive in a tough environment," says the analyst.
But Bird says the company didn’t just "blindly jump" into sourcing directly from suppliers. "Forex was one of the key potential risks identified. For that reason, a treasury committee was established and we consulted widely on a hedging strategy".
He also points out that Mr Price was fully hedged for the year to March 2016 even though "we had not covered into the new financial year in terms of our policy, due to the sudden deterioration [of the rand] in December ". And he adds that because Mr Price still gets 30% of its stock locally, "we are not as fully exposed to the dollar as some may think".
The central question for investors, however, is whether Mr Price is now a good buy, having tumbled 42% in a year? In other words, is this just a temporary blip or do further disasters lurk down the road?
Overall, most analysts believe Mr Price still has big potential. "Mr Price is still a great company," says Van Cuyck.
"After its 40% share price fall, it is the type of company one looks for. But we are not rushing in."
In fact, analysts are still overwhelmingly positive, with 10 rating it a "buy " and three rating it a "hold". On average, these analysts expect Mr Price’s stock to hit R202.35 — an upside for investors of 35% to Mr Price’s current level of R 149.68.
In a research report last month, Deutsche Bank said the values of apparel retailers "have been knocked back to what we consider attractive levels", which is why it still has a "buy " recommendation on Truworths, TFG, Woolworths and Mr Price.
But what the unsettling trading update has done is lead most analysts to trim back their expectations, at the least.
This week, RMB Morgan Stanley slashed its expected target price for Mr Price shares from R254 to R165. In recent days, SBG Securities also cut its price target from R225/share to R179. Others have done the same in the past month, including Renaissance Capital, Goldman Sachs and Inves tec Securities.
Investec said Mr Price’s trading update revealed "a softer trading performance than we had expected, albeit from a demanding base". Among the risks cited by Investec was the possibility that "international entrants may attract Mr Price’s customers", and that "fashion risks could lead to higher markdowns and lower gross margins".
Shoppers, ultimately, will have the final say on whether the merchandise is enticing enough — provided they have any money left in their wallets, with interest rates rising.
Bird isn’t expecting any major improvements for consumers any time soon.
"Things are getting more and more difficult, and inflation is probably going to run hard as the impact of the severe weakening of the rand starts to flow through. Then there is the prospect of interest rate hikes and, in all probability, tax hikes too."
But even if Mr Price has shown signs of frailty, it is not on its knees.
Return on equity has improved over the past five years, from 35% to 51.2%, while its operating margin has strengthened from 10.5% to 17.8% last year.
Vianello, though generally wary of Mr Price’s prospects, believes that at the least, the company’s share price is now "closer to reality ". But he throws in a timely word of warning: "Do not expect miracles. Growth from here on will be slower."
