Why Mark Lamberti is splitting apart a transport empire
Imperial Holdings will be no more if Mark Lamberti meets what is probably his greatest challenge: to cleave the company as we know it today, into two distinct, separately listed businesses of motor retail and logistics. But is it a split that makes sense?
01 March 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.