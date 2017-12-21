ANALYSIS: How Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC (sort of)

Mabuza beat "princess" Lindiwe Sisulu for the party’s deputy presidency by a relatively comfortable 2,538 votes to 2,159. No member of the top six received more votes.

Before the results were announced it was clear that Sisulu had lost. She cast a lonely figure on stage, speaking to no-one and looking ever more sour as day turned to night.

It was the Mpumalanga vote which swept Ramaphosa to victory — through a deal apparently not of his making.

Mabuza, a former Zuma ally, had been keeping his cards close to his chest, vacillating over which candidate he would back. The Ramaphosa camp were aware that they would have to turn to at least one Zuma province for their man to stand a chance. Mabuza, who is hostile to the Guptas and worried about the ANC’s sliding electoral fortunes, was identified as an amenable potential ally. As a practical, ambitious politician, Mabuza was open to making a deal.

He had for months been in talks with the provincial party bigwigs of Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Northern Cape and the Western Cape. But on the eve of the conference he told regional leaders in his province that he was going with Dlamini-Zuma and that his attempt at forging a "unity ticket" had failed. This meant the votes of his province would go to Dlamini-Zuma.

Ramaphosa backers were at that stage not too concerned as they had already "quarantined" 397 delegates from the province. But panic set in after Mabuza individually called a large bloc of Ramaphosa delegates to convince them to switch.

The chairmen of the five provinces again stepped in. It is understood that they agreed to give Mabuza Gauteng’s votes for the deputy presidency if he would back Ramaphosa for the top job. And just like that, the conference outcome was sealed.

On Monday, shortly before the announcement of Ramaphosa’s victory, sources in the Dlamini-Zuma camp raged against Mabuza’s "betrayal". Campaigners in her inner circle conceded that Mabuza had "done a deal".