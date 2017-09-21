The Herculean task of pulling SA back from the precipice
SA stands on the edge of a political and fiscal cliff, the FM's Claire Bisseker argues in her new book. It has averted disaster before — but it will require immense national resolve to do so again
21 September 2017 - 06:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.