The voluptuous pleasure of cracking the spine on a new novel may be one factor in the apparent renaissance of book sales – and the dwindling popularity of e-readers like Kindle.

Exclusive Books CE Benjamin Trisk says: "In the period through to 2011, Kindle sales were growing at three-figure digits; in 2012, that growth came down to 41%. In 2013 we were looking at the purchase of Exclusive Books and that was obviously one of the key triggers — what was going to happen to unit sales of Kindles and electronic book downloads?

"What has happened in the period from 2013 is that e-book downloads have stagnated and Kindle sales — Amazon keeps them pretty close — have not been growing. The best example of that is to look at what’s happening in physical units of books in the UK and US — last year and the year before there’s been growth."