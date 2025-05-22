Green light for green hydrogen plant in Namibia
Swakopmund to be the site for project that promises stable, clean power
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Namibia is set to build Africa’s first green hydrogen power plant, aiming to boost clean energy generation and reduce reliance on imported electricity.
Experts consider green hydrogen a revolutionary solution for renewable, clean energy, though it is still early days for new technologies. ..
