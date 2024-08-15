What’s up on WhatsApp in Zimbabwe
As the country’s traditional publishing industry falters, the platform has become a go-to for avid readers
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Natasha Pumu stares at her phone as she scrolls down from one screen to the next. She’s reading the latest chapter from a book by one of her favourite authors on popular messaging service WhatsApp. “I can’t sleep without a daily dose of the books,” she tells the FM.
Pumu, 24, is one of the thousands of “Ama2k” — those born after 2000 (Gen Z) — who use WhatsApp to consume literary works in Zimbabwe. ..
