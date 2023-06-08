Features / Africa

Zimbabwe’s draconian déjà vu

As Zimbabwe heads into election season, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is accused of using strong-arm tactics to neutralise his critics. The passing of a draconian new bill will only reinforce that view

08 June 2023 - 05:00 Chris Muronzi

When Faith Ngorima saw armoured police trucks and 30 baton-wielding members of the anti-riot squad milling around the home of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Costa Machingauta on January 14, she didn’t expect any trouble. Ngorima was among a group that was attending a local cell meeting in the opposition bastion of Budiriro, south of Harare.

“I didn’t make much of the police’s presence,” Ngorima tells the FM. “I thought they were there to ensure public order and peace.”..

