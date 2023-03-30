A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Zimbabwe prisoners endure conditions ‘not fit for animals’
Detainees in Harare’s remand prison claim they are subject to horrific conditions, including a lack of basic sanitation and food, as well as arbitrary beatings by prison guards
The heavy metal doors sprang open and a voice barked orders in the poorly lit hall. “Everyone on his stomach! Everyone down!”
In just seconds, the 60 or so inmates in section C of Harare remand prison hit the ground, obeying a command they knew all too well. But for Parere Kunyenzura, newly arrived in the prison, it was all a bit confusing. As he tells the story, he dropped to the floor. Moments later, a prison warden began beating an inmate with his baton; others set on the remand prisoners with rubber whips. ..
