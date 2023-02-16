Features / Africa

power crisis

Zimbabwe’s midnight economy

With power cuts of up to 18 hours a day, Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis is throttling business and households alike, putting pressure on an already failing economy

16 February 2023 - 05:00 Chris Muronzi

In Harare’s industrial hub, two men push bottle-tops around a makeshift chessboard, engrossed in a game of draughts. Nearby, about 30 others are sitting on concrete slabs, cracking jokes to while away the time. It’s almost noon, yet things are quiet; the industrial zone has been without power since early morning.

“You can’t do anything without electricity. Everything we use here for production requires power,” Leonard Chimombe, the operations manager at a plastic packaging company, tells the FM...

