The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
In Harare’s industrial hub, two men push bottle-tops around a makeshift chessboard, engrossed in a game of draughts. Nearby, about 30 others are sitting on concrete slabs, cracking jokes to while away the time. It’s almost noon, yet things are quiet; the industrial zone has been without power since early morning.
“You can’t do anything without electricity. Everything we use here for production requires power,” Leonard Chimombe, the operations manager at a plastic packaging company, tells the FM...
power crisis
Zimbabwe’s midnight economy
With power cuts of up to 18 hours a day, Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis is throttling business and households alike, putting pressure on an already failing economy
