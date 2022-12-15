Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
The story of King Moshoeshoe I, leader of the Basotho nation, is perhaps one of the most remarkable in Southern African history.
The son of a very minor chief, he gathered a small band of people left destitute by the rise of the population, colonialism and the Zulu nation in the 1820s (the Mfecane or Lifaqane)...
battle of berea
The day the British army took on the Basotho
Next week marks 170 years since Cape governor George Cathcart tried to bring the Basotho nation to heel with the largest British army mustered in Southern Africa. It would end with both armies in retreat
