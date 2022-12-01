Zimbabwe elections far from free

The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
Out of sight, in the distant platteland, workers’ contributions did not reach their legal destination
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
It was a memorable moment when Parere Kunyenzura announced his arrival on Zimbabwe’s political scene last year. Wearing a flowing blue robe embroidered with white Stars of David, the sun and a red crucifix, and holding a shepherd’s staff in one hand and a wooden longbow in the other, he announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential elections.
“We are not delusional, nor are we suffering from any hallucination,” Kunyenzura said at the launch of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP). “We are simply putting on record what is in the mind of God ... This is not our project, but God’s, in much the way as the deliverance of Israel from Egyptian bondage was not Moses’s or Aaron’s project, but God’s.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Zimbabwe elections far from free
One thing is sure about the country’s elections next year — they won’t be free. The electoral commission has dramatically hiked the fees that candidates must pay, saying it wants to weed out chancers. Critics say it is an affront to democracy
It was a memorable moment when Parere Kunyenzura announced his arrival on Zimbabwe’s political scene last year. Wearing a flowing blue robe embroidered with white Stars of David, the sun and a red crucifix, and holding a shepherd’s staff in one hand and a wooden longbow in the other, he announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential elections.
“We are not delusional, nor are we suffering from any hallucination,” Kunyenzura said at the launch of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP). “We are simply putting on record what is in the mind of God ... This is not our project, but God’s, in much the way as the deliverance of Israel from Egyptian bondage was not Moses’s or Aaron’s project, but God’s.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.