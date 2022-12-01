Features / Africa

Zimbabwe elections far from free

One thing is sure about the country’s elections next year — they won’t be free. The electoral commission has dramatically hiked the fees that candidates must pay, saying it wants to weed out chancers. Critics say it is an affront to democracy

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Chris Muronzi

It was a memorable moment when Parere Kunyenzura announced his arrival on Zimbabwe’s political scene last year. Wearing a flowing blue robe embroidered with white Stars of David, the sun and a red crucifix, and holding a shepherd’s staff in one hand and a wooden longbow in the other, he announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential elections.

“We are not delusional, nor are we suffering from any hallucination,” Kunyenzura said at the launch of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP). “We are simply putting on record what is in the mind of God ... This is not our project, but God’s, in much the way as the deliverance of Israel from Egyptian bondage was not Moses’s or Aaron’s project, but God’s.”..

