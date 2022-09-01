Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
There were tears when ANC head of international relations Lindiwe Zulu visited the Viana transit camp on the outskirts of Luanda last week.
Many young people who left SA after the 1976 Soweto uprisings went to Viana for military training and to join the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). It was also the site of mutiny in the early 1980s...
Wind of change blows for struggle-era victors
The ruling MPLA won last week’s election in Angola by its slimmest margin yet. Are there any lessons in this for SA’s liberation movement, which has seen its own support drop at the polls?
