Features / Africa

Wind of change blows for struggle-era victors

The ruling MPLA won last week’s election in Angola by its slimmest margin yet. Are there any lessons in this for SA’s liberation movement, which has seen its own support drop at the polls?

01 September 2022 - 05:00 Carien du Plessis

There were tears when ANC head of international relations Lindiwe Zulu visited the Viana transit camp on the outskirts of Luanda last week.

Many young people who left SA after the 1976 Soweto uprisings went to Viana for military training and to join the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). It was also the site of mutiny in the early 1980s...

