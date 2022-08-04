×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Africa

Fear reigns in rural Zimbabwe

An increase in political violence is expected ahead of next year’s national election. Rural women activists — well out of sight of the media — are thought to be at high risk

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Chris Muronzi

 

QUOTE: Violence against women in politics makes them feel vulnerable and unsupported. As a way for them and their families to remain safe, they end up avoiding participating in politics..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.