Kiritiri, a rural market village in Kenya’s Eastern Province, is home to just 700-odd people. But there are growing signs of development: about 80% of the homes in the village are connected to electricity and guest houses and shops have sprung up. There’s a newly built market, a hospital and a police station serving the local community.
The village is small — but it’s a hive of activity compared with previous years, when a lack of water and poor infrastructure meant few people settled in the village in the first place. And those who did had to travel long distances in search of water and other essential services...
Kenyan villagers take charge of rainwater collection system
In rural Kenya, a 4,000m² rock is being used to channel rainfall into storage tanks and an overflow dam. The rehabilitated project has breathed new life into the village of Kiritiri
