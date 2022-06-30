Currency woes batter Zimbabwe again
As inflation reaches 132% and the Zimbabwe dollar continues to plunge, consumers are taking the hit
30 June 2022 - 05:00
Baker’s Inn is a popular fast-food outlet near the Joina City shopping mall in central Harare. For the most part, its drawcard has been its $1 Russian and chips combo. But it’s not just that: the eatery has also offered a means for Zimbabweans to send sought-after US dollars to other parts of the country.
That has been thanks to InnBucks, the mobile money platform run by Baker’s Inn owner and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Simbisa Brands. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now