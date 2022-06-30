Features / Africa Currency woes batter Zimbabwe again As inflation reaches 132% and the Zimbabwe dollar continues to plunge, consumers are taking the hit B L Premium

Baker’s Inn is a popular fast-food outlet near the Joina City shopping mall in central Harare. For the most part, its drawcard has been its $1 Russian and chips combo. But it’s not just that: the eatery has also offered a means for Zimbabweans to send sought-after US dollars to other parts of the country.

That has been thanks to InnBucks, the mobile money platform run by Baker’s Inn owner and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Simbisa Brands. ..