×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Africa

Currency woes batter Zimbabwe again

As inflation reaches 132% and the Zimbabwe dollar continues to plunge, consumers are taking the hit

BL Premium
30 June 2022 - 05:00 Tawanda Karombo

Baker’s Inn is a popular fast-food outlet near the Joina City shopping mall in central Harare. For the most part, its drawcard has been its $1 Russian and chips combo. But it’s not just that: the eatery has also offered a means for Zimbabweans to send sought-after US dollars to other parts of the country.

That has been thanks to InnBucks, the mobile money platform run by Baker’s Inn owner and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Simbisa Brands.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now