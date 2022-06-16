Features / Africa digital rights Bridging the African digital divide A new report rounds up the state of digital rights and internet inclusion in 22 African countries. It’s time for the continent’s governments to step up to the plate

Covid has worsened the digital divide, entrenching digital exclusion in several African countries as people are locked out of the very technologies that could be used to reduce inequality.

This is among the findings in “Londa 2021”, a report on 22 African countries released last month by pan-African digital rights group Paradigm Initiative. The report, which is published annually, provides a round-up of the state of digital rights and inclusion on the continent...