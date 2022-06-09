Features / Africa How taxes are driving illicit trade in Kenya A rapid rise in the cost of living in Kenya — brought on by inflation on essential goods and heavy taxes — is thought to be fuelling the illicit trade in goods

Timothy Kamau* is a trader in the Kenyan town of Bungoma, near the border with Uganda. He’s ready to shut up shop, he says, as buyers have taken their custom to the store next door, where goods that have been smuggled into the country are sold more cheaply. Or he needs to find a way into the illicit economy himself.

“I am looking for a connection in Uganda so that I can start getting goods from there to keep me afloat,” Kamau tells the FM...