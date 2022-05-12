Features / Africa Namibia: beware the oil curse Namibia is sitting on more than $300bn worth of oil at present prices. But unless the state plays smart, this find may be more curse than blessing B L Premium

Receiving the news that your backyard may hold the world’s largest untapped offshore oil reserves can be a confidence boost par excellence. Not only would it draw the attention of energy-hungry economies such as the US and China, but it would also raise the prospect of rapidly filling state coffers.

Namibia, a nation of just 2.4-million people, recently learnt that exploration for hydrocarbons off its southwest coast may well yield this sizeable bonanza. Norwegian specialist energy and oil publication Upstream Oil & Gas Technology reported on April 26 that UK-based consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates the recoverable oil reserves at more than 3-billion barrels. At an oil price of $106 on May 3, that relates to a resource worth $318bn — or almost 30 times the size of Namibia’s nominal 2020 GDP in dollars. ..