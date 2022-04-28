Rwanda: UK’s ‘offshoring’ plan for migrants draws fire
The UK’s plan to outsource the processing of migrants to Rwanda has drawn strong criticism, with detractors raising concerns about cost, sustainability and the potential violation of human rights
28 April 2022 - 05:00
Nine years ago, Israel signed a secret deal with Rwanda to resettle Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers in that country. Only, the plan flopped, and five years later, in 2018, it was scrapped.
In part, the plan failed because most of the asylum seekers simply left Rwanda soon after they arrived, moving on to seek refuge elsewhere...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now