Rwanda: UK's 'offshoring' plan for migrants draws fire The UK's plan to outsource the processing of migrants to Rwanda has drawn strong criticism, with detractors raising concerns about cost, sustainability and the potential violation of human rights

Nine years ago, Israel signed a secret deal with Rwanda to resettle Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers in that country. Only, the plan flopped, and five years later, in 2018, it was scrapped.

In part, the plan failed because most of the asylum seekers simply left Rwanda soon after they arrived, moving on to seek refuge elsewhere...