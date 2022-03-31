Features / Africa The state of the world’s human rights International lobby group Amnesty International released its annual report on human rights around the world this week. Issues surrounding Covid were front and centre

With the severity of the pandemic on the wane, large parts of the world are relaxing Covid-related restrictions. Africa, however, is not yet out of the woods.

The continent is lagging far behind the rest of the world when it comes to vaccination. So far, fewer than 16% of Africans have been fully vaccinated, far below the global average of 57%...