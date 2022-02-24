Features / Africa Harare’s health-care brain drain The pandemic has ramped up international demand for qualified health-care workers. That’s been something of a boon for Zimbabwe’s underpaid nurses and midwives. But staff shortages are forcing local authorities to shut the doors of small clinics and antenatal facilities B L Premium

Several pregnant women sit on the green lawns outside Budiriro Polyclinic in southern Harare. It’s a sweltering day in Zimbabwe’s capital, but Covid rules are such that the expectant mothers have to queue outside for their antenatal checkups.

"I have been sitting here for two hours in this heat," says Chiedza Katsande, who is eight months pregnant. "I registered at this clinic because there was no service in my area because there were no midwives. We are told the nurses went to the UK."..