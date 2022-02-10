Features / Africa Ethiopia: a wounded land As Ethiopia’s war in Tigray drags on, SA has promised a helping hand to the beleaguered region

SA is preparing to send humanitarian aid to Ethiopia, where an internal conflict has left thousands of people in need of food and basic medical supplies.

It is not yet clear what form the aid will take or what the estimated cost will be, but international relations minister Naledi Pandor has indicated it is likely to come from the department of social development and will probably be delivered by a UN agency...