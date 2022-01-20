Features / Africa How Covid decimated Lesotho’s textile industry Lesotho’s textiles sector — the biggest employer after government — has been gutted by the pandemic. Women workers are bearing the brunt of the hardship B L Premium

Mpho Mohale* is a single mother of four in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru. Last month, she found herself out of work when apparel manufacturer C&Y Garments shut down — one of the many casualties of Covid in the mountain kingdom.

"My retrenchment was a devastating blow for me as I am the breadwinner of the family," the 40-year-old widow tells the FM. "Following my retrenchment, I tried selling fruits on the streets of Maseru but business was not good due to tough competition. I would sometimes take home a paltry R20 per day."..