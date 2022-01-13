Polls and pessimism: outlook for Africa in 2022
It looks like more of the same for Africa in 2022, as long-running conflicts drag on, post-coup transitions are delayed and the continent gets set for some fraught elections
13 January 2022 - 05:00
Political predictions for 2022 in Africa tend towards pessimism, with the political upheavals of the past few years and the side-effects of the Covid lockdowns continuing into the new year.
Unconstitutional changes of government in Sudan, Mali, Guinea and Chad have yet to be resolved, while a year-long conflict continues in Ethiopia, the seat of the AU...
