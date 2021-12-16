Features / Africa A cautious shift in Africa-China relations China’s relations with Africa could be moving towards private sector-led development as the country looks to reduce risk — reputational and otherwise — in its investments

Chinese diplomats take exception to any labelling of Chinese loans to Africa as constituting a "debt trap". After all, according to China’s ambassador for the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac), Zhou Yuxiao, his country’s own trajectory out of poverty was by way of loans.

"Africa’s development is not as fast as we expected it to be because there is a lack of infrastructure, a lack of funds, and a lack of qualified personnel," he said at a Business Day Dialogues webinar following the Focac summit in Dakar, Senegal, in late November...