Behind the long, long wait for a Zimbabwean passport Zimbabwe has brought down its passport backlog from 400,000 last August to about 185,000. But accessing travel documents quickly is a prohibitively expensive process for most

Vitalis Tsikwa is dejected as he steps onto the dusty red soil outside the Makombe building in Harare, Zimbabwe.

"They told me to come and do the application to get my passport on December 15 because they wanted to clear a backlog," Tsikwa tells the FM. "I wanted an emergency 24-hour passport … I thank God that I didn’t have immediate travel plans."..