Behind the long, long wait for a Zimbabwean passport
Zimbabwe has brought down its passport backlog from 400,000 last August to about 185,000. But accessing travel documents quickly is a prohibitively expensive process for most
02 December 2021 - 05:00
Vitalis Tsikwa is dejected as he steps onto the dusty red soil outside the Makombe building in Harare, Zimbabwe.
"They told me to come and do the application to get my passport on December 15 because they wanted to clear a backlog," Tsikwa tells the FM. "I wanted an emergency 24-hour passport … I thank God that I didn’t have immediate travel plans."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now