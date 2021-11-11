Nervous times in Addis
One year on, the conflict in Tigray shows no sign of abating. While the government dismisses talk of a crisis as a Western plot, Ethiopia watchers warn of the possibility of genocide
11 November 2021 - 05:00
AU member states are keeping a close eye on developments in Addis Ababa following reports that an alliance of Tigrayan-led antigovernment forces are preparing to advance on the Ethiopian capital. And peace and mediation efforts by continental actors have intensified in the past few days.
Some Western embassies, including those of the US and the UK, have started evacuating nonessential staff and families from the capital, citing security concerns. However, SA hasn’t followed suit, and as far as can be established most African mission staff are staying put for now...
