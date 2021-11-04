Sudan’s about-turn
Weeks before the country’s military was to hand leadership of the governing authority to civilians, paving the way for elections, progress towards democracy has been upended by an apparent coup
04 November 2021 - 05:00
In the wake of the military takeover in Sudan last week, the country’s ambassador to Pretoria, Osama Salaheldin Nugdalla has been fired by Sudanese army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Speaking from his office in Pretoria, Nugdalla tells the FM he will return to his home country once he has wrapped up his business in SA and packed up his home. There is a possibility that he could face detention or house arrest, like Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and a number of government officials and politicians...
