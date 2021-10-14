Features / Africa Africa-France relations: a tense affair Emmanuel Macron is looking to build France’s soft power in Africa. Sentiments arising from last week’s Africa-France summit suggest he’s got his work cut out for him B L Premium

French President Emmanuel Macron started his short address to the New Africa-France Summit on Friday on a self-deprecating note.

"Given that it’s a new summit, there shouldn’t be a president taking the floor," he told the 3,000-odd participants gathered in the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier. He did, however, remain on stage for a three-hour "conversation" with a dozen selected young leaders from around Africa...