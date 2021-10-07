Dollar drought bites Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe’s foreign currency auction market was supposed to solve its forex woes. But a lack of available dollars is still driving down the value of the local currency, and pushing up inflation
07 October 2021 - 05:00
On the streets of Harare, currency traders play hide-and-seek with law enforcement. They huddle on street corners outside busy retail outlets, or they line up on popular dealing streets on the outskirts of the CBD. They whisper the going rate for the day to passers-by — potential customers who may be looking to exchange US dollars for local currency to pay school fees or utilities bills.
At the first sign of law enforcers, they disappear into the crowds...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now