In Magufuli’s shadow
President Samia Suluhu Hassan looked to be setting Tanzania on a more open, democratic tack when she took office. Six months on, the picture is less clear
30 September 2021 - 05:00
It’s almost a year since Tanzanians re-elected John Magufuli in a highly controversial poll that observers and opposition parties said was seriously flawed. Much has changed since then — in ways voters perhaps could not have imagined.
On March 17, five months into his second term, Magufuli died of an undisclosed illness. At the time, there appeared to be an upsurge of Covid infections in the country (under Covid denialist Magufuli Tanzania stopped reporting infection rates in May 2020)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now