Guinea: At the heart of power On September 5, Guinean leader Alpha Condé was ousted in a bloodless coup. Though talks are under way for a transition to civilian leadership, not everyone is optimistic

Alpha Condé’s presidential inauguration, three days before Christmas in 2010, was a hopeful fresh start for Guinea after decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule and political turmoil.

"I will try in my small way to be Guinea’s [Nelson] Mandela and unite every son of Guinea," he said on taking his oath after the highly contested election...