Features / Africa Hakainde Hichilema: Zambia’s man of the moment Hakainde Hichilema, who was sworn in as Zambia’s new leader on Tuesday, has struck a conciliatory tone after a tense presidential poll BL PREMIUM

Last Monday, hours after conceding defeat in Zambia’s election, Edgar Lungu posted pictures of himself and Hakainde Hichilema on Facebook. The images are jocular, but they belie a fraught relationship between the country’s outgoing president and his successor.

Hichilema — who won the August 12 presidential poll by a solid 1-million votes, securing 59% of the vote against Lungu’s 37% — was a regular victim of politically motivated arrests and police brutality during Lungu’s years in office. He was, he said in his victory address, "demonised [and] arrested 15 times"...