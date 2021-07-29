Behind Mswati’s crackdown
Two MPs who encouraged their constituents to petition Eswatini’s government for reforms have been arrested, adding to tensions in the absolute monarchy
29 July 2021 - 05:00
The trial of two dissident Eswatini MPs could present an opportunity for activists to discover the truth behind the recent violence and deaths in the country.
Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were arrested on Sunday evening after another weekend marked by funerals — this time those of two youth activists — as well as more violence allegedly meted out by the country’s security forces...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now