Behind Mswati's crackdown Two MPs who encouraged their constituents to petition Eswatini's government for reforms have been arrested, adding to tensions in the absolute monarchy

The trial of two dissident Eswatini MPs could present an opportunity for activists to discover the truth behind the recent violence and deaths in the country.

Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were arrested on Sunday evening after another weekend marked by funerals — this time those of two youth activists — as well as more violence allegedly meted out by the country’s security forces...