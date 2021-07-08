Eswatini: Farce and the furious
Eswatini has been rocked by its worst protests since the 1990s, as activists clamour for multiparty democracy and reform of the absolute monarchy
08 July 2021 - 05:00
King Mswati III of Eswatini had a bad bout of Covid as the pandemic’s second wave swept through his kingdom early this year. Rumours about his health swirled while he lay in hospital. Six weeks later, having recovered, he told parliament: "I tested Covid-19 positive for a couple of days in the first week of January 2021."
Discussing his health was an unprecedented move, but these are unusual times. Mswati even proffered an explanation for not speaking out earlier: "I did not announce it then, but when I intended to mention it, I discovered that I was now negative."..
