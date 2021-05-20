Features / Africa Waterberg coalfield at a tough coalface With reserves of 75-billion tons, the Waterberg coalfield would seem to be worth tapping. But few miners have made a success of operations in the area BL PREMIUM

The Waterberg coalfield in Limpopo, stretching from Lephalale into neighbouring Botswana, has long been touted as the future for SA coal mining and energy. Home to about 75-billion tons of untapped coal resource (40% of SA’s total coal) the area has given rise to many a mining dream. Many have been dashed.

The latest to stumble is Resource Generation, listed on the ASX and the JSE. After developing its Boikarabelo coal project in the Waterberg for more than a decade, it announced last month that funding has been halted, the CFO and COO have stepped down, and the company is mulling its options, including possibly going into administration...