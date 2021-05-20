Tanzania’s Hassan delivering on all fronts
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been in power for just two months. In that time, she’s done much to unwind John Magufuli’s problematic legacy
20 May 2021 - 05:00
When Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan took power on March 19 after the death of her predecessor, many wondered how she would go about leading the country. Would she follow in the authoritarian footsteps of John "the bulldozer" Magufuli, under whom Tanzania had been steaming towards catastrophe? Or would she ditch "Magufulism" and steer Tanzania in a more liberal direction?
In a way, that decision was made for her. With Magufuli gone, Magufulism was no longer viable: his authoritarian style of governance had undermined Tanzania’s vibrant democratic landscape and alienated key partners...
